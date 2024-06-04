BJP leader Suresh Gopi on June 04 expressed happiness over his lead from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. Talking to ANI, Suresh Gopi said that what was very impossible became gloriously possible. “I am in totally an ecstatic mood. What was very impossible became gloriously possible...it was not a 62-day campaign process, it was an emotional carriage for the past 7 years...I work for Kerala as a whole. My first pick will be to have AIIMS...” said Suresh Gopi. Notably, Suresh Gopi is leading from Thrissur with a margin of more than 70,000 votes.

