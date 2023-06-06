Supercomputers are dominating the news cycle across the globe, aren’t they? But what are they? Where does India stand in the race? But, before we get into that, let’s understand what a supercomputer actually is. Your high-end computer can handle around 500 GB of data.

A supercomputer can manage millions and billions of data. Scientists use these computers to solve complicated calculations in computational chemistry, material science, and quantum mechanics. For example, these computers can make discovering a new drug easier. No wonder then, countries are ramping up their supercomputing capabilities.

Unsurprisingly, China and the US have the most significant number of supercomputers. So, where does India stand in its supercomputing capacities? What are some of the issues that are stopping the country from becoming a global leader in this space? Watch this video to know more. Read the full story here.

(Reporter: Jayapriyanka J, Nabodita Ganguly, Video: Jayapriyank J, Nabodita Ganguly, Bijoy Ghosh, V Nivedita)