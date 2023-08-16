The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has cautioned that insufficient testing in many countries could lead to the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Stressing the importance of testing and vigilance, Dr. Ghebreyesus emphasized that testing is crucial for monitoring the virus’s evolution and detecting potential changes.

During a visit to Gujarat for the G20 Health Ministers’ meeting, he noted that while COVID-19 may seem under control, the risk of new variants remains, and investment in primary healthcare centers is vital for early detection and prevention of outbreaks. Dr. Ghebreyesus praised India’s healthcare initiatives, including the Ayushman Bharat program and telemedicine facilities.

The upcoming G20 Health Ministers’ meeting will focus on health emergencies prevention, preparedness, response, and anti-microbial resistance.