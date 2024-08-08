Bangladeshi Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, a well-known critic and political opponent of Sheikh Hasina, has been appointed as the new head of the caretaker government in Bangladesh following Hasina’s ouster.

The appointment comes in response to demands from protesting student leaders and military as well as civil society members to appoint Yunus as the interim head to guide Bangladesh towards stability until elections can be held.

Yunus, born in 1940 in Chattogram, founded the ‘Grameen Bank’ in 1983, a micro-finance institution that has helped lift millions out of poverty. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in 2006.

After announcing plans to form a political party in 2007, Yunus faced political backlash, investigations, and was removed from the Grameen Bank in 2011.

In January, Yunus was sentenced to six months in jail by a court on charges of labour law violations.

On June 10th, a Dhaka court prosecuted Yunus and 13 others for embezzlement, rejecting a plea for dismissal of charges from the accused.

Yunus has described Hasina as a ‘dictator’, and accused her of destroying her father’s legacy.

He referred to her resignation as Bangladesh’s “second liberation day.” The 83-year old economist assumes charge at a time when Bangladesh is grappling with one of its worst crises in decades.

Text/Video: PTI

