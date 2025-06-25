+ 700.40
Over the past four years, prices of chilli have been red hot. But this year, prices are probably at a multi-year low. In this episode of Trending Commodity Picks, Subramani Ra Mancombu takes a look at the Chilli market, its current price trends, and future growth prospects with our guest Basavaraj Hampali, Hampali Traders, Hubli, Karnataka; who adds his insights into the matter.
Published on June 25, 2025
