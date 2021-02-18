Why are fuel prices on the rise

The petrol and diesel price continues to surge for the tenth consecutive day across India. Indian consumers are facing the heat. Petrol now stands at ₹89.88 per litre and diesel at ₹80.27 a litre.



The rate of petrol was increased by 34 paise, and the diesel rate was increased by 32 paise in Delhi. While Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar witnessed a significant hike as the petrol price crossed ₹100 per litre mark in the city. This comes as international prices of petrol and diesel skyrocketed in recent weeks.

