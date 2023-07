The countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 is well and truly on. With this launch, India is hoping to become only the fourth country to land on the moon.

After the setback of the previous mission, the stakes are higher than ever before.

What are the salient features of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and what does it seek to find on the moon’s surface.

M Ramesh, Associate Editor, businessline explains.

Story: M Ramesh; Producer: V Nivedita.

