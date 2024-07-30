Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term has begun on a good note for gold consumers. In the 2024-25 Budget presented in Parliament last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the import duty on gold and silver to 6% from 15% earlier. The duty cut has now halved the total levy on gold jewellery to 9% from the earlier 18%, including 3% GST. No doubt, the duty cut comes as a big relief. On the other hand, the Government may stand to gain. Wondering how? Watch the full video to know more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit