Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term has begun on a good note for gold consumers. In the 2024-25 Budget presented in Parliament last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the import duty on gold and silver to 6% from 15% earlier. The duty cut has now halved the total levy on gold jewellery to 9% from the earlier 18%, including 3% GST. No doubt, the duty cut comes as a big relief. On the other hand, the Government may stand to gain. Wondering how? Watch the full video to know more.
