On the 16th of June 2004, the Indian government the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited – a Special Purpose Vehicle – to maintain some oil reserves in case there is an emergency or supply gets disrupted. What is the status now? And, can these reserves help India during a crisis? Watch this video to know more.
Credits
Reporter: Richa Mishra
Producers: Siddharth MC, V Nivedita
About Energonomics
You are worried about our petrol and diesel price and also worrying about your cooking fuel price and your electricity bill. In this new series, Richa Mishra will decode the nuances of the energy sector that affects not only our budget but the fiscal maths of the government too.
