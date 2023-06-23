On the 16th of June 2004, the Indian government the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited – a Special Purpose Vehicle – to maintain some oil reserves in case there is an emergency or supply gets disrupted. What is the status now? And, can these reserves help India during a crisis? Watch this video to know more.

Credits

Reporter: Richa Mishra

Producers: Siddharth MC, V Nivedita

