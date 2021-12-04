Video

Watch | Why is Mukesh Ambani bullish on blockchain?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 04, 2021

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani is putting his weight behind blockchain technology. “Blockchain is a technology I believe in and it is different from crypto,” he said. Why is he interested in blockchain technology? Here's all you need to know.

