Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani is putting his weight behind blockchain technology. “Blockchain is a technology I believe in and it is different from crypto,” he said. Why is he interested in blockchain technology? Here's all you need to know.
Video
Watch | Why is Mukesh Ambani bullish on blockchain?
BL Internet Desk
|
Updated on
December 04, 2021
Published on
December 04, 2021
MORE VIDEO
Watch | Why is Mukesh Ambani bullish on blockchain?
BL Internet Desk | Updated on
December 04, 2021
Published on
December 04, 2021