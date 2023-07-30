The process of e-invoice started on October 1, 2020, for businesses with a turnover of Rs 500 crore or more, and now in less than three years, a threshold has been brought down to Rs 5 crore. Now businesses with an Aggregate Annual Turnover of Rs 5 crore or more will mandatorily be required to generate e invoices from August 1.

To talk about more on this issue, Shishir Sinha talks to Dheeraj Rastogi, an Indian Revenue Service Officer of the 1994 batch, presently working as Executive Vice President with GSTN. Watch the video to know more.