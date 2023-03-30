After 5G, 6G is the next-generation telecom network that has the ability to change our daily lives! 6G is already capturing the headlines in India. Recently, Minister of Communications and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, India has recently secured more than 127 patents on 6G from global institutions and countries like the US are keen have technology from India. What is 6 g anyway? And what lies in store for India?
Read the full story here.
Credits
Reporter: S Ronendra Singh Video: Kamal Narang Producer: V Nivedita
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.