This year employees’ job-switching intent has nearly doubled, compared to the previous two years, finds Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index. Last year, as the world struggled to adapt to a new way of working during the pandemic, 70% of employees planned to remain at their organisation. This year 41% of employees plan to leave their current employer.

Story: Chitra Narayanan Script & voice-over: Akshaya Chandrasekaran Editing: Radhika SR & Madhu B