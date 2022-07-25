hamburger

Why OTTs are looking to buy restored classic films

Narayanan V |Bijoy Ghosh |V Nivedita | Updated on: Jul 25, 2022

Prasad Corp’ Sai Prasad talks about the film restoration business and why OTT players are interested in them 

Started by the legendary producer and cinematographer LV Prasad in 1954, Prasad Corp, the digital arm of Prasad Group, entered into the film restoration business 17 years ago. Today, it has restored over 600 Hollywood and Indian classic films, including vintage titles such as Lawrence of Arabia (1962), How the West Was Won (1962), The Ten Commandments (1956), Ben-Hur (1959) and Gandhi (1982).

In this video, Sai Prasad, Director of Prasad Corp, talks about the bright future of the film restoration business and why OTT players are interested in reviving old films.

