In June 2024, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams launched to the International Space Station aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. What was meant to be a week-long test flight has turned into an extended stay, with the astronauts now potentially facing months in space. During Starliner’s flight, engineers detected unexpected technical issues. While Wilmore and Williams are safe on the ISS, these issues have raised concerns about their safe return home.

NASA carefully evaluates the risks before deciding how to bring them home safely. Multiple options are being considered. Sunita and Wilmore could still return on the Starliner if the issues are resolved. If not, they may have to wait until February next year for their journey back home, possibly on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. NASA states that the space station is well-stocked with supplies, and the astronauts continue their scientific work while engineers work on a solution to bring them home safely.