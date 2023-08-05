Remember, a few months ago the entire world was talking about a scientific breakthrough—fusion energy?

Now, another major scientific breakthrough may just have happened, in Korea, something that will revolutionise the world in unimaginable ways. It is a breakthrough—or a possible breakthrough, rather—in superconductivity.

If this breakthrough is confirmed, then our power transmission systems will be far more efficient, electronics will change for the better, renewable energy would explode and railway systems in the world could shift to magnetic levitation, which means super-high speeds.

In this video, we walk you through this big scientific development called LK99.

