The government’s long pending plan to sell its stake in Pawan Hans has hit a major roadblock. The PSU is a joint venture between the Centre and ONGC, and it provides helicopter services. Recently, the Centre disqualified the successful bidder and the expression of interest was annulled. Here’s why.
