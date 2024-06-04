Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut along with her family offered prayers at a temple in Mandi on June 04. Kangana Ranaut said that as far as her departure to Mumbai is concerned, Himachal Pradesh is her ‘Janmabhoomi’ and she will continue to serve people here.While speaking to ANI, Kangana Ranaut said, “Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters. As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my ‘Janmabhoomi’ and I will continue to serve people here...So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere.”
