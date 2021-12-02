Will farm distress derail the Modi-Yogi 'double-engine' train?

Two recent opinion polls, one by TimesNow-Pollstrat and another by C-Voter predicts much smaller win but a win nonetheless for the BJP. While there are still three months to go for the elections, is the BJP really sitting that pretty? BusinessLine's political editor and Delhi bureau chief poornima Joshi travelled last week to the southern parts of western UP---districts like Mathura, Agra, and Hathras. This region traditionally used to be the Blue fortress, the home turf of BSP supremo Mayawati. But since 2014, it has begun to crumble spectacularly. For BSP to remain relevant, regaining control of this region is a non-negotiable. TR Vivek speaks to her on whether the braj bhoomi will sway once more to the Modi-Yogi jugalbandi.

