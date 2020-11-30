Will Superstar Rajinikanth join politics ?

Superstar Rajinikanth will announce his decision on entering politics as soon as possible. He met the district secretaries of the ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ on Monday and discussed his plans to enter politics with them.

He announced that he will join politics in 2017, but he did not contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha election or the local body elections. With the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is less than six months away, will Rajini finally take the plunge?

Credits

Script: V Nivedita Editing: Radhika SR