Founded by Safeena Husain, Educate Girls, a non-profit organisation, aims to improve access and quality of education for 15 million girls by 2025. What started as an experiment in 2007 in 50 villages of Pali district in Rajasthan has become one of the country’s leading organisations in the field of girls’ education. Its vision is to ensure that 10 million girls complete their 10th grade in the next 10 years.
