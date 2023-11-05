Founded by Neha Bagaria, a Wharton graduate, who restarted her career by founding JobsforHer (now HerKey), with an aim to reverse the female brain drain from within the Indian workforce. The vison is to enable women realise their full potential by connecting them with the right opportunities. HerKey has served over 3.5 million women across India.

