Founded by Neha Bagaria, a Wharton graduate, who restarted her career by founding JobsforHer (now HerKey), with an aim to reverse the female brain drain from within the Indian workforce. The vison is to enable women realise their full potential by connecting them with the right opportunities. HerKey has served over 3.5 million women across India.
Read: Empowering 30 million women in India’s workforce: HerKey’s vision
Click here to know more.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.