With the festive season and winter approaching, pollution and hazardous air quality remain major challenges for both the Delhi government and its residents. While the Delhi Environment Department has initiated meetings and is drafting measures to combat pollution, environmentalists argue that the government is not addressing the issue with the urgency it requires.
