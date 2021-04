India is set to get another vaccine against the deadly Covid-19 virus as the Drugs Controller General of India has granted permission for the restricted emergency use of Russian Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ with certain conditions. So, Sputnik will the third vaccine in India’s arsenal – after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca‘s Covishield, which is manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

