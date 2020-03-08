There is hullabaloo on women's day every year about how women inspire and influence the world. But why is women's representation on the Board of companies, in the workforce and in leadership roles so dismal? What are the barriers preventing their growth? What can we do to empower them? We discuss all of this and more in this special podcast. Tune in!
Video
Women's Day 2020: Where are we on gender equality?
Annapurani V
|
Updated on
March 08, 2020
Published on
March 08, 2020
Published on
March 08, 2020
