Join the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill, which proposes reserving 33 per cent of Lok Sabha and assembly seats for women. In our data-driven analysis, we explore the alarming under representation of women MPs, MLAs, and candidates in Indian politics.

Discover the shocking statistics - in 2019, only 78 constituencies sent women to parliament, and less than 10 per cent of candidates were women. We delve into party-wise statistics, revealing how major political parties stack up in promoting women candidates. Explore the regional disparities, with just one state surpassing the 33 per cent mark.

And don’t miss the disheartening fact that seven states sent no women to Parliament in 2019. Join the conversation and share your thoughts on whether the Women’s Reservation Bill is the solution to address this gender disparity in India’s political landscape Reporter: Parvathi Benu Production and Edit: Jayapriyanka J Video: Bijoy Ghosh