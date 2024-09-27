World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on September 27th to raise awareness about the role of tourism in promoting cultural exchange, economic growth, and global understanding. This year’s theme for World Tourism Day is ‘Tourism and Peace.’ Nainital in Uttarakhand is a popular tourist destination, attracting lakhs of visitors from across the country every year. In addition to being a major source of revenue for the state government, the tourism industry in Nainital supports the livelihoods of lakhs of people in the district.

