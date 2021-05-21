Video

World's largest iceberg breaks off in Antarctica

BL Internet Desk | Updated on May 21, 2021

A giant slab of ice has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday.

Credits

Script: Nivedita V Editing & voice-over: Radhika SR

Published on May 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Black Fungus: How can you lower the risk of rare mucormycosis?

India pushes back against controversial WhatsApp’s privacy policy

Drive-through vaccination drive now a reality

Eldercare at home sees more demand during India's second wave

Covid-19 vaccine and blood clotting symptoms

Covid-19: ICMR drops plasma therapy from clinical protocol for patients

Millets: India's solution to tackle climate change & hunger

Watch | China becomes second country to have rover on Mars

Why vaccine passports are controversial?

Preparing for a cyclone: All you need to know