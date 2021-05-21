World's largest iceberg breaks off in Antarctica

A giant slab of ice has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday.
Credits
Script: Nivedita V Editing & voice-over: Radhika SR
