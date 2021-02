President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the World’s largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

The stadium will host its first international day-night test match between India and England from Wednesday.

The old 35,000-capacity Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium has been renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium with capacity to accommodate 1,10,000 besides some of the architectural marvels to its credit.

