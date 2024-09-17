Most of us drink chai at least once or twice a day. Do you know we Indians gulp about 1.2 billion kg of tea annually? And it is increasing with the rise in population. What’s with our cuppa now? You might ask! Well, well… Get ready to pay more for that cup that cheers you daily.

Tea prices to rise soon after a hike in coffee prices? You may wonder. But ladies and gentlemen, here’s why you have to pay more for your cheering cuppa!

Tea production this year has been affected due to the vagaries of the weather. According to the Tea Board India, the country’s tea production declined by 13.44 per cent year-on-year to 552.83 million kg during January-July this year. Production in North India and South India fell 14.67 per cent and 8.79 per cent to 430.12 mkg and 122.71 mkg, respectively.

Watch the latest video of trending commodity picks series to know more!

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit