Digital arrest is the latest in the series of cyber frauds keeping people and police on tenterhooks. Cyber criminals impersonate police officers, CBI or customs officials to make the victims believe that they or their kin have been implicated in a very serious case under the charge of doing a fraudulent crime and extort money in return. Here’s all you need to know about this new cyber scam.
