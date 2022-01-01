News

1 in 15 people in London likely had Covid in week before Christmas

PTI London | Updated on January 01, 2022

Office for National Statistics adds that about 1 in 25 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in said week

New figures from Britain’s official statistics body estimate that about 1 in 25 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week before Christmas, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spread rapidly across the country.

The number jumped from 1 in 45 in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

One in 25 is the equivalent of about 2 million people with coronavirus in England, the highest since the statistics body began estimating infection levels in May 2020.

The figure was even higher in London, the British capital, where officials said around 1 in 15 people was likely to test positive for the coronavirus in the week to December 23.

Published on January 01, 2022

London
Omicron
coronavirus
Covid-19
