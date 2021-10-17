10 feared dead in Kerala as killer ‘low’ recreates scenes of 2018 Floods

A killer low-pressure area over South-East Arabian Sea in concert with a counterpart over the Bay of Bengal created scenes straight out of the Great Flood of 2018 in parts of Kerala leading to at least 10 deaths and at least 17 missing on Saturday.

Torrential rain during the day triggered what are thought to be a series of cloud bursts of various intensities along the border of the worst-hit Kottayam and Idukki districts in Central Kerala, setting off floods and landslides.

Flash floods, landslides

Entires areas of fertile agriculture lands where mainly plantation crops are grown along with houses and settlements, were swept away by flash floods of a ferocity not witnessed even during 2018, according to eye witnesses and survivors.

In fact, some areas bore witness catastrophe of a scale not even elders are not able to recall from their living memory. Rivers, rivulets and even small streams suddenly breached banks with bewildering frequency and converted themselves into calamitous torrents engulfing broad swathes with floodwaters reaching up to rooftop levels in what were sleepy villages of scenic beauty.

Draining into low-lying Kuttanad

In no time, their homesteads had been reduced to a ravaged geography of mounds for loose earth, huge boulders and running streams of water that had apparently erupted from nowhere.

The morning after, the flood waters drained into the low-lying, lake and water-bound Kuttanad ares where water levels are rising. The causative low-pressure area over the South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala has weakened, but the twin system over the Odisha and the Andhra Pradesh coasts is holding up.

Rescue and relief teams

NDRF teams have already been deployed for rescue and relief operations in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. The weather has cleared more or less today (Sunday) but intervening rain spells are not ruled out.

A team of Army each is on duty in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts and while that of Defence Security Corps is on guard in Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad. The Air Force and the Navy too have been out on alert.

Reservoirs under watch

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Electricity Board, which owns and operates a number of large dams or reservoirs in the state, has called for an emergency meeting later in the day to decide on opening of their shutters as inflows continue.

A yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall is valid today (Sunday) for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts which house some of the major dams including Idukki, Kakki and Idamalayar.