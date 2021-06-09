10 paise per unit hike for LT industrial consumers

According to KERC’s new tariff order, the increase in tariff for LT Industrial consumers across the State stands at 10 paise per unit.

The revised rates for LT industrial users in BBMP and other municipal corporation areas of Bescom will be ₹6 per unit (existing rate of ₹5.90) for the first 500 units of monthly consumption and ₹7.30 per unit (existing rate of ₹7.20) for consumption above 500 units.

The revised rates for LT industrial users in other areas of Bescom will be ₹5.70 per unit (existing rate of ₹5.60) for the first 500 units of monthly consumption and ₹6.65 per unit (existing rate of ₹6.55) for consumption from 501 to 1000 units and ₹6.95 per unit (existing rate ₹6.85) for consumption above 1000 units.

ESCOM areas

For LT Industrial users in municipal areas of other ESCOMs, the new rates will be ₹5.80 per unit (existing rate ₹5.70) for the first 500 units of monthly consumption, ₹6.80 per unit (existing rate ₹6.70) for consumption from 501 to 1000 units and ₹7.10 per unit (existing rate ₹7.00) for consumption above 1000 units.

For LT Industrial users in all other areas of ESCOMs, the new rates will be ₹5.70 per unit (existing rate ₹5.60) for the first 500 units of monthly consumption, ₹6.65 per unit (existing rate ₹6.55) for consumption from 501 to 1000 units and ₹6.95 per unit (existing rate ₹6.85) for consumption above 1000 units.

HT industrial users

For HT Industrial users across the State, the increase in tariff is 10 paise per unit.

For HT Industrial users in BBMP and other municipal corporation areas of Bescom, the new tariff will be ₹7.45 per unit (existing rate ₹7.35) for the first one lakh units of monthly consumption and ₹7.75 per unit (existing rate ₹7.65) for consumption beyond one lakh units.

For HT Industrial users in all other areas of Bescom, the new tariff will be ₹7.35 per unit (existing rate ₹7.25) for the first one lakh units of monthly consumption and ₹7.55 per unit (existing rate ₹7.45) for consumption beyond one lakh units.

For HT Industrial users in all areas of other ESCOMs, the new tariff will be ₹7.30 per unit (existing rate ₹7.20) for the first one lakh units of monthly consumption and ₹7.55 per unit (existing rate ₹7.45) for consumption beyond one lakh units.