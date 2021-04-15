News

10 start-ups enter medtech accelerator programme

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 15, 2021

The shortlisted start-ups will also receive an acceleration grant of ₹2 lakh each

The Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), a network of companies, R&D organisations and academic institutions, has shortlisted 10 start-ups for the maiden cohort for its diagnostics accelerator.

The shortlisted start-ups include Aidia Health; Aikenist Technologies; Briota Technologies; Enrich Bioscience; Healthkon; Medtra Innovative Technologies; and Medzak Healthcare.

The Acceleration Initiative for Diagnostics programme will help the start-ups in the medtech space to access equipment, clinical samples, research expertise and mentorship, a RICH statement said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has underlined the need for accelerated research in diagnostics followed by a rapid go-to-market which can help us deal with such medical emergencies,” Ajit Rangnekar, Director-General of RICH, said.

Apart from a grant of ₹2 lakh each, the start-ups will get access to the Atal Incubation Centre at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and to testbeds at partner hospitals during the six-month cohort.

Published on April 15, 2021

