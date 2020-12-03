1,000 cusecs of surplus water to be discharged from Chembarambakkam lake

Nearly 1,000 cusecs of surplus water will be discharged from the Chembarambakkam lake in to the River Adyar from 12 noon. This is the second time in the last 10 days water is being let out from the lake.

An announcement by the Greater Chennai Corporation on the social media saidthe Chembarambakkam lake has reached the water level of 22.15 ft at 8 am on Thursday morning. The storage is 3,158 mcft.

Since the inflow increased to 3,000 cusecs and is expected to increase further, 1,000 cusecs of water will be released in a controlled manner.

The discharge may increase further as the inflow will increase due rains. Residents living in low lying areas close to Adyar river are requested to move to be cautions, the announcement said.

The low areas include Kanu Nager, Soolaipallam, Dhiddeer Nagar, Amman Nagar, Burma Colony, Jafferkhanpet, Kotturpuram and Chitra Nagar.

On November 22, about 1,000 cusecs of water was released from the lake, which is one of the main sources of drinking water to Chennai.

Meanwhile, water storage at the four major reservoirs — Chembarambakkam lake; Poondi; Cholavaram and Redhills — in Chennai, have nearly doubled when compared with the previous year due to good rain in the catchment areas.