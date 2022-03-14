10th Edition of CII SR Business Entrepreneurship Awards on Tuesday

The 10th edition of Business Entrepreneurship Awards, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Region, is all set to be held on a grand scale on Tuesday.

CII Southern Region has been hosting Emerging Entrepreneur Awards every year. This year, they have been renamed ‘CII Business Entrepreneurship Awards’ to widen the scope by introducing a few more categories of awards including Start-up Of The Year, Emerging Entrepreneur Of The Year and Business Person Of The Year.

Hans Raj Verma, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), will be the chief guest for the event. TIE, The Chennai Angels, T Hub and Native Lead are the association partners for this CII initiative. Grant Thornton is the technical partner, while The Hindu BusinessLine is the media partner for the event.

Nandini Rangaswamy, Chairperson, CII SR Business Entrepreneurship Awards, and Managing Director, Chandra Group of Companies, is the chairperson of this edition.

The event will also have a panel discussion on the topic ‘Entrepreneurship in the Age of Digital Disruption’ by eminent personalities including bureaucrats, entrepreneurs and investors.