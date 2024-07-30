Eleven people have been killed and hundreds are feared trapped after massive landslides struck hilly areas in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

The incident happened near Meppadi early on Tuesday.

According to the details, the first landslide struck the area at nearly 2 am. Later, at nearly 4.10 am, the district was struck by another landslide.

In a statement, the Indian Army said they had received a “requisition for providing aid to civil authority.”

“The total strength of the Army deployed so far for the rescue operation is approximately 225, including medical personnel,” the Army said.

News agency ANI said two Air Force helicopters, an Mi-17 and an ALH, will depart from Sulur for the rescue operations.

A purported video, shared by West Coast Weatherman on X, showed the site of landslides in the district.y

Two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps were instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a Facebook post by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Rescue operations are being hindered due to incessant rain.

