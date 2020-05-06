11 new Covid cases in Hyderabad GHMC area

Even as Telangana relaxes lockdown norms, the GHMC area continues to report Covid-19 positive cases. On Wednesday, all the 11 positive cases reported in the State are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

As many as 20 patients were discharged.

The GHMC area, which also comprises some parts of the adjoining Medchal, Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts, is home for the majority of the 1,107 cases, forcing the government to implement complete lockdown in the area.

However, offices of Road Transport Authority, Stamps and Registration, apart from shops selling material for the infrastructure sector have been allowed to restart. Sale of liquor too is allowed.

The total active cases in the State is put at 430 after 648 patients getting discharged and 29 succumbing to the infection.