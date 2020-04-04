11 policemen shaved their heads in fear of getting COVID-19 after Markaz evacuation operation

As many as 11 police personnel, who were a part of the evacuation team that rescued 2,361 people from the Nizamuddin Markaz building, shaved their heads in the fear of contracting with the coronavirus disease, said media reports.

The authorities have also sent seven police personnel from Hazrat Nizamuddin police station for two-week home quarantine.

A police constable, who asked anonymity, told the Indian Express: “I was part of the evacuation team responsible for sending them away in buses. We heard that coronavirus sticks to your hair for around two weeks, so we decided to shave our heads.”

Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had ordered that 25 per cent to 33 per cent of the force will remain in home quarantine for a period of 10 days on rotation.

He had maintained that the preference to be given to police personnel who were above 50 years and those with medical conditions, as they were more susceptible to catching the virus.

The seven police personnel worked till Thursday evening and after finishing their shift, they were sent to home-isolation. Senior officers said it is a routine rotation. “So far, 24 police personnel have been sent on leave from Nizamuddin police station. Roads leading to the police station are also blocked,” a senior officer said to the Indian Express.