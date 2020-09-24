11 social start-ups graduated from AIC-IIITH

Most visible features of iOS 14 for iPhones
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
As many as 11 social enterprises from the AIC-IIIT-H’s first cohort of its Akash and Dhanush programmes have completed their graduation virtually.
The start-ups represented med-tech, agri-tech, ed-tech and fintech.
Some of the start-ups that have graduated in the first cohort include 1MONEY (A software platform that helps an Aadhaar card function as a debit card); Checkroof (An application that utilises machine learning to provide homeowners with rain water harvesting solutions and tools).
The event was organised in association with T-Social Startups Network (TSSN), an initiative of Telangana State Innovation Cell.
The graduation ceremony was followed by ‘Demo Day’ where a few start-ups pitched their products and services to investors and other stakeholders, a press release said.
Since its inception last year, the Atal Incubation Centre-IIIT-Hyderabad Foundation supported over 20 social enterprise start-ups. During the period, the AIC-IIITH supported start-ups have created over 200 jobs and generated revenues of ₹2 crore. The start-ups raised an aggregate funding of ₹12 crore during the period.
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...