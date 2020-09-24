11 social start-ups graduated from AIC-IIITH

As many as 11 social enterprises from the AIC-IIIT-H’s first cohort of its Akash and Dhanush programmes have completed their graduation virtually.

The start-ups represented med-tech, agri-tech, ed-tech and fintech.

Some of the start-ups that have graduated in the first cohort include 1MONEY (A software platform that helps an Aadhaar card function as a debit card); Checkroof (An application that utilises machine learning to provide homeowners with rain water harvesting solutions and tools).

The event was organised in association with T-Social Startups Network (TSSN), an initiative of Telangana State Innovation Cell.

The graduation ceremony was followed by ‘Demo Day’ where a few start-ups pitched their products and services to investors and other stakeholders, a press release said.

Since its inception last year, the Atal Incubation Centre-IIIT-Hyderabad Foundation supported over 20 social enterprise start-ups. During the period, the AIC-IIITH supported start-ups have created over 200 jobs and generated revenues of ₹2 crore. The start-ups raised an aggregate funding of ₹12 crore during the period.