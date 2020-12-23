11 travellers from UK tested positive for Covid at Delhi airport in 2 days

Over 950 passengers arrived from London in four flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi during the last two days, and 11 of them tested positive for Covid-19, according to Gauri Agarwal, founder and director of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, which carries out onsite Covid-19 testing at the airport.

According to a Genestrings statement, all the inbound passengers were subjected to the RT-PCR tests, irrespective of any existing reports or exemptions.

The 11 Covid-19 positive samples were stored in cold storage and sent to the National Centre for Disease Control for genome sequencing. “We do not know any of these positive are infected with the new UK strain,” the statement said. As per the information available, 50 passengers travelled in these flights were also quarantined as they were occupying seats close to those who tested positive.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed that status of those inbound passengers from the UK who tested positive in different States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala remotely along with other health experts including Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research.

The list of six identified laboratories and the contact details of their nodal officers were shared with the States. The laboratories are: CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology New Delhi; CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad; DBT- Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar; DBT-InStem-National Centre for Biological Sciences,Bangalore; DBT-National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, West Bengal; and ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune.