12 crore farmers benefited from PM-Kisan, 2.5 core in UP alone: Radha Mohan Singh

Twelve crore farmers have benefited so far from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and 2.5 crore of them are from Uttar Pradesh, BJP National Vice-President, Radha Mohan Singh, said on Friday.
Speaking at the Kisan Samman Samaroh organised at the Deen Dayal Veterinary University here, he said a total of ₹1.60 lakh crore has been spent on the scheme so far.
While felicitating 71 farmers from Mathura, the former Union minister also said sugarcane-growers were paid ₹1.43 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Srikant Sharma said the State government pays ₹11,000 crore as subsidy on power since it charges merely ₹1.25 per unit from farmers.
The Central and the State government have always worked for the welfare of farmers, the minister said.
On the ongoing protest by farmers, he said the people “misguiding” them for their political gains would not succeed since farmers have full trust in the country’s ‘Pradhan Sevak’ i.e. the prime minister.
Farmers in the State are now are paid the cost of their produce within 24 hours, the State’s Minister for Dairying, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Laxmi Naraian Chaudhary said.
Now farmers do not have to struggle for urea in the state as it is easily available, he said.
