12 killed in Mumbai building collapse

Twelve persons were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai’s congested Dongri area Tuesday, a Maharashtra minister said.

About 40 to 50 people are feared trapped under the debris, civic officials said.

Twelve people were killed after the ‘Kesarbaug’ building, located in a bustling narrow lane in Tandel Street of Dongri area of south Mumbai, crashed, housing minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said.

Scores of locals joined in the effort, forming a human chain to help in removing the debris brick by brick and picking up slabs of concrete to locate those buried.

Meanwhile, Vinod Ghosalkar, chief of the repair board of MHADA, said the building did not belong to the housing body as mentioned by a few locals and a legislator.