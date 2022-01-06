125 passengers on flight from Italy test Covid-positive

As many as 125 passengers of a chartered flight from Italy tested positive after landing at Amritsar in Punjab, this afternoon. There were 179 passengers in all, including 19 children, on the chartered flight from Milan. It was reportedly operated by Euro Atlantic Airways, a Portuguese company.

All adult passengers were tested on arrival, since Italy has been identified as an “at risk” country by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Union Health Ministry.

Institutional quarantine

All Covid positive passengers will be sent to institutional quarantine, said sources. Amritsar Airport Authority in a tweet added that it has taken all necessary actions to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“In today’s flight, all 125 pax tested +ve, are being attended by State health officials. Rest 35 pax tested -ve have been advised self monitoring and would be under supervision,” it said in a statement.

Air India in crossfire

Meanwhile, Air India denied that it was operating the airlines.

“Several media houses has reported that passengers of Air India flight from Rome to Amritsar have been tested Covid positive. This is wrong and baseless. Air India doesn’t operate any flight from Rome currently,” it said in the tweet.