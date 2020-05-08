14 more Telangana districts gets ‘Green’ tag

Telangana has reported 10 more new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday even as 14 more districts are qualified to become Green Zone districts as there were no cases reported in the last 21 days.

Suryapet, Warangal Urban and Nizamabad districts, which were under Red Zone category, will be upgraded to the Orange Zone, leaving Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts under Red Zone.

As of now, nine out of the 33 districts in the State are in the Green zone. The districts that have been qualified to become Green districts included Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Sircilla and Jangaon districts.

The Centre has classified districts based on their exposure to the Covid-19 incidence and allowing economic activity in districts based on the zone that they belong to.

“We have written to the Union Government to give the 14 districts the Green Zone tag as they met the criterion set by it,” Telangna Health Minister Eatala Rajender has said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases so far in the State is put at 1,132 cases, with 727 patients getting discharged after treatment.

With 29 patients succumbing to the infection, the number of active cases in the State stands at 376.

As it extended the lockdown till May 29, the State has relaxed norms in the rural areas and municipal areas. Activities in the agricultural sector and housing construction sectors have been allowed which includes shops and business establishments catering to these sectors.