Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Wednesday handed over grants to 14 startups under the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu’s (SIPCOT) industrial innovation and scale-up programme for startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Fabheads Automation, Jidoka Technologies, Tomgo Agro Machines, Suzhiyam Industrial Machines, Welkinrim Technologies, Unibose Technology, Raptee Energy, and Yali Aerospace are among the grantees.

The grant varies according to the development stage of each startup and the eligibility category determined by an evaluation committee that includes officials from SIPCOT/ TANSIM (Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission), private start-up incubator/accelerator Forge, and other experts in the field of innovation.

SIPCOT invited applications for the SIPCOT Industrial and Innovation Centre (SIIC) grants from startups and innovators working with deep-tech solutions across the industrial, aerospace, defence, sustainability and urban tech sectors towards product development, pilot deployments, pilot manufacturing, and product commercialisation. The SIPCOT board had in 2023 approved the SIIC grants totalling ₹3.8 crore, spread over two years.

SIICs have been established at the SIPCOT industrial parks in Hosur and Sriperumbudur at a cost of ₹33.5 crore. Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator (CIBI), also known as Forge, is the technological partner. The Sriperumbudur ( and Hosur centres host 12 and 22 startups and MSMEs, respectvely. The startups gain access to the co-working spaces and product labs at the centres.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit