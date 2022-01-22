Covid-19: 14.29 lakh persons were vaccinated at the mega vaccine camp in TN

A total of 14,29,736 persons were vaccinated at the 19th mega vaccination camp held across 50,000 centers in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Of this, 3,68,797 persons took the first dose; 10,27,810 took the second dose and 33,129 persons took the booster dose, says a government press release.

As of Saturday, a total of 9.31 crore doses have been administered in the State. Around 89.60 per cent took the first dose and the second dose was 66.80 per cent, the release said.

Health Minister M Subramanian told reporters that in the last week, the daily Covid cases have been increasing by around 2,500 over the previous day. However, on Saturday, the increase was only 800 to 30,744. The good news was that 23,372 patients have recovered to take the number of active cases in the State to 1,94,697.

On Saturday, 33 deaths were reported. The minister urged people to get fully vaccinated and those people who are eligible to take the booster dose, do it when their turn comes.

Chennai reported lower number of infections on Saturday at 6,452 as against 7,038 on Friday and Coimbatore reported 3,886 cases (3,653), says health department data.