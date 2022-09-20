14th Sankalp Global Summit 2022 to start on September 27 

The 14 th Sankalp Global Summit 2022 will be held virtually from 27 to 29 September. Hosted by Sankalp Forum, an Intellecap initiative, the summit will be attended by over 3,000 global delegates from over 100 countries and will feature 160 global speakers, 40 sessions, 200 hours of learning and 120 hours of networking across 9 high impact tracks.

Global leaders and practitioners attending the summit include Wendy Werner, Country Head, International Finance Corporation (IFC); Gurjit Singh and Lakshmi Puri, Former Ambassadors of India; Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India; Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD, Unilever Bangladesh; Payal Dayal, Senior VP, Mastercard; Sivakumar Surampudi, Group Head of Agri and IT Business, ITC; Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato; Professor Dr. Rohit Jindal, MacEwan University School of Business; Monika Frech, MD, Yunus Social Business; and Luis Noda, VP, Habitat for Humanity among several others.

Clarion call

The theme for this year’s summit is #TransformingImpact, a clarion call for the impact community to embrace “entrepreneurship, collaboration and empathy” to navigate a changing world dynamic, with a view to deliver on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The summit will showcase 10 outstanding Global Startup Finalists through the Sankalp Global Awards 2022.

CEO of Intellecap, Vikas Bali, said in a press statement, “At Sankalp, you will discover compelling insights all aimed to broaden the scale and build a sustainable, equitable society through ideas and investments that drive impact”.

This year, the summit will host Intellecap’s Rendezvous, the Private Mid-Market Companies Conference that brings together Entrepreneurs and Global Investors.

Sankalp India Lead, Urvashi Devidayal said, “The time is now to bring about transformational impact and a renewed thinking that spurs economic growth in an inclusive, sustainable manner, while helping us achieve the ambitious SDG Goals.”