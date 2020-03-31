15 more Covid-19 cases in Telangana

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
As many as 15 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total active positive cases in the State to 77. All the persons tested positive on Tuesday are either returned from the Nizamuddin religious congregation or their relatives.
“We are asking all those who participated in the Delhi gathering to voluntarily report to officials and get tested at the Gandhi Hospital. They should also bring their relatives who might have developed novel coronavirus symptoms with them,” said Telangana’s Health Minister Eatala Rajender.
The State reported five deaths on Monday, taking the total deaths due to Covid-19 to six. All the six had travel history to Delhi, where they attended the religious gathering at Nizamuddin.
The Health Minister asked the police to ensure smooth passage of vehicles carrying patients that need dialysis, and thalassemia and sickle cell patients as they would require transfusion of blood.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...