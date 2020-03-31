15 more Covid-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 15 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total active positive cases in the State to 77. All the persons tested positive on Tuesday are either returned from the Nizamuddin religious congregation or their relatives.

“We are asking all those who participated in the Delhi gathering to voluntarily report to officials and get tested at the Gandhi Hospital. They should also bring their relatives who might have developed novel coronavirus symptoms with them,” said Telangana’s Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

The State reported five deaths on Monday, taking the total deaths due to Covid-19 to six. All the six had travel history to Delhi, where they attended the religious gathering at Nizamuddin.

The Health Minister asked the police to ensure smooth passage of vehicles carrying patients that need dialysis, and thalassemia and sickle cell patients as they would require transfusion of blood.